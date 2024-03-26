Government to monitor Easter gatherings to curb spread of cholera

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, [email protected]

THE Ministry of Health and Child Care will monitor and supervise gatherings to be held during this Easter holiday to avert the spread of cholera in the country.

Zimbabwe’s cumulative suspected cholera cases are 29 144 and the Ministry continues to conduct integrated training in case management, surveillance, infection prevention and control, and social mobilisation for Midlands, Masvingo, Mashonaland Central, and Mashonaland West Provinces to augment staff already trained.

In a post-Cabinet briefing, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere said all gatherings must obtain prior clearance and should be supervised by health authorities. “In light of the impending Easter Holidays, Cabinet has directed the Ministry of Health and Child Care to intensify monitoring and supervision of all gatherings in order to minimise the spread of cholera. Cabinet further directed that going forward, no church gatherings must take place until church leaders install solar-powered boreholes or bush pump boreholes,” he said.

“Known hotspots are being targeted with community awareness and the deployment of oral rehydration points and establishment of cholera treatment camps. Furthermore, the Ministry is working with Apostolic Women Empowerment Trust in training Interfaith Leaders in Manicaland and Masvingo Provinces, with the objective to strengthen actions to address collaborative and collective initiatives in the response to the cholera and polio outbreaks.”

He said the Cabinet was concerned about the rate at which some churches continue to gather in places without safe water or sanitation facilities.

“His Excellency the President, Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, has since directed that solarised water facilities and boreholes should be installed in order to ensure the provision of safe water and sanitation at Karuyana Shrine among other sites.”