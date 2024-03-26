Solarised water facilities and boreholes to be installed at worship Shrines

Peter Matika, [email protected]

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has directed that solarised water facilities and boreholes must be installed at worship shrines across Zimbabwe, as the country intensifies its fight against the outbreak.

In a post-Cabinet briefing today, Minister of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere said no church gatherings must take place until church leaders install solar-powered boreholes or bush pump boreholes as well as sanitation facilities.

He said all gatherings must obtain prior clearance and should be supervised by health authorities.

In light of the outbreak, Zimbabwe’s cumulative suspected cholera cases are 29 144.

“The Ministry of Health and Child Care continues to conduct integrated training in case management, surveillance, infection prevention and control, and social mobilization for Midlands, Masvingo, Mashonaland Central, and Mashonaland West Provinces in order to augment staff already trained,” Dr Muswere said.

He said known hotspots are being targeted with community awareness and the deployment of oral rehydration points and the establishment of cholera treatment camps.

“Furthermore, the Ministry is working with Apostolic Women Empowerment Trust in training Interfaith Leaders in Manicaland and Masvingo Provinces, to strengthen actions to address collaborative and collective initiatives in the response to the cholera and polio outbreaks.”

Dr Muswere said the Cabinet has noted with concern that some churches continue to gather in places without safe water or sanitation facilities.

“His Excellency the President, Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, has since directed that solarized water facilities and boreholes should be installed to ensure the provision of safe water and sanitation at Karuyana Shrine among other sites.”

Dr Muswere said Cabinet has directed the Ministry of Health and Child Care to intensify monitoring and supervision of all gatherings to minimise the spread of cholera during the Easter holidays.