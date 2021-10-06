Government working on Parks and Wildlife Management Bill

Sukulwenkosi Dube, Online Reporter

GOVERNMENT is working on a Parks and Wildlife Management Bill which seeks to broaden the scope of the Parks and Wildlife Act, which was last amended two decades ago.

In her post Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the Bill will also harmonise the Act with other Acts governing the wildlife sector, including aligning it to the Constitution

“Cabinet considered and approved the Principles of the Parks and Wildlife Management Bill, The Bill will broaden the scope of the Parks and Wildlife Act [Chapter 20:14] as well as harmonise it with all other Acts governing the wildlife sector, including aligning it to the Constitution. Properties that were acquired by the Government on behalf of the Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority will be provided for under the amended Act, which will also repeal the Quelea (Control) Act, the Rhodes Estates Act and the Trapping of Animals Act,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the current Parks and Wildlife Act was last amended over two decades ago, and the proposed amendments will align the legislation to the prevailing socio-economic-politico environment, as well as make it adaptable to the ever-changing dynamics.

She said the Act will be amended to provide for the sustainable utilisation and development of the wildlife sector as well as international best practices.

In addition, the wildlife conservation legislative framework will be upgraded, with the enabling law being accordingly amended to take into account technological advances in order to ensure that poaching and other illegal activities are effectively dealt with.

“The consolidation of wildlife-related legislation into one Act will enable easier comprehension and efficiency in the management of wildlife,” she said.

