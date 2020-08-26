Govt dismisses schools reopening claim

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

THE Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has dismissed as misleading information circulating on social media to the effect that schools will reopen on September 2.

In a statement the ministry said schools remain closed until further notice.

“Contrary to misleading social media reports that schools will reopen on 2 September 2020 or 15 September 2020 for examination classes, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education would like to reiterate to its valued stakeholders that the Government deferred the reopening of schools until further notice,” reads part of the statement.

“Government is currently in widespread consultations and will only announce any schools reopening date once Cabinet has taken a position. It is in this light that the ministry advises all schools to remain closed until a Government directive on reopening is issued”.

According to the statement, those who defy the order for schools to remain closed may face criminal charges.

“Our valued stakeholders need to be advised that the ministry continues to prioritise health and safety as it strives to provide equitable, quality, inclusive, relevant and competence driven Primary, Secondary and Non-formal education at all times,” the statement said.

So far, Government has not come up with a position on the reopening of schools after they were closed in March due to the threat posed by Covid-19.

However, the June-July Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) public examinations were completed without a Covid-19 case being reported in centres countrywide. There was nationwide anxiety when

Government announced the examinations would go ahead. Teachers’ unions had said running them was risky and could spread the deadly virus.

However, the examinations went ahead after the Government put in place measures in line with World Health Organisation guidelines to protect candidates and invigilators. Pupils sat for the examinations between 30 June and July 23 under Covid-19 prevention guidelines including wearing of masks, social distancing and temperature tests.