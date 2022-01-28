Govt pushes for climate change legal framework

Prosper Ndlovu

INCREASED stakeholder collaboration is required towards mainstreaming climate change adaptation in all levels of development in the country and this would be complemented by a supportive legal framework that will consolidate broader implementation aspects.

Deputy Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Barbara Rwodzi, said this in Bulawayo today in remarks to officially open the Climate Change Mainstreaming Sensitisation Meeting with provincial development secretaries drawn from across the country.

As the country scales up implementation of the National Development Strategy (NDS1:2021-2025), Rwodzi said more collaboration was needed to build climate change mitigation and resilience along the lines of devolution. “This will facilitate towards enhancing adaptive capacity and building the necessary resilience to climate change towards attainment of Zimbabwe’s own national development priorities and the global Sustainable Development Goals,” she said.

“As the ministry we are working on a climate change legal framework that will offer the country an opportunity to consolidate aspects of a climate change response including United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and its Paris Agreement reporting requirements that cannot or might inadequately be covered by amending existing Statutory Instruments plus enacting additional regulations,” said the Deputy Minister.

As part of building adaptation momentum, she said all development planning should have adaptation components at sub-national levels.

“This is particularly important at such a time the devolution agenda has gained momentum,” said Rwodzi.

“I would like to invite you to actively contribute today on how we may collectively advance the mainstreaming of climate change in development planning including budgetary processes so that we can be prepared and be proactive to the unprecedented impacts of climate change even as Tropical Depression Ana is threatening our backyards.” …more to follow