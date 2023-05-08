Grandfather goes missing after church

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Reporter

An 88-year-old man went missing after attending church and police are seeking for information that will lead to him being found.

The man, Galon Chenje from Chegutu went missing 12 days ago, according to the police Twitter page.

“The ZRP is appealing for information that may assist to locate Galon Chenje (88) who went missing on 26/02/23 at about 1300 hours while attending a local church in Chegutu.

“Anyone with information to contact National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800197 or report at any nearest Police Station,’’ read the tweet.