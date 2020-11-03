Greynut, Zesa in housing scheme partnership

Greynut Investment manager Mr Jameson Museke addresses Zesa Holdings executive chairman Dr Sydney Gata (second left seated) and some managers at Greynut Park in Gweru

Midlands Bureau Chief

Zesa Holdings and Greynut Investment are jointly developing a new suburb on the outskirts of Gweru meant to benefit Zesa employees.

The idea to develop the suburb, Greynut Park, along Lower Gweru road, was initiated by Zesa employees and Greynut Investment but now has a buy in from Zesa Holdings.

Greynut Investment has since 2018 been selling residential stands ranging from 300 to 1 000m2 to Zesa employees.

The new suburb is at Bucks Farm owned by Mr Isaiah Mudzengi.

Every stand has a title deed but the developer is still working on other infrastructure like roads to meet the requirements of Vungu Rural District Council which is the responsible local authority.

Zesa Holdings executive chairman Dr Sydney Gata over the weekend toured the project and assured the beneficiaries that the company is going to assist develop the suburb.

“Under this programme, it won’t be difficult to activate pension fund to invest in complementary facilities such as the cultural centre, shopping complex, an upmarket primary school and clinic if there is space,” Dr Gata.

He said having worked for Zesa before he fully appreciates the importance of the company assisting its workers to improve their general welfare.

“I’m coming back to Zesa as a mature adult for the fourth time and I know that as employees you have rights also.

You are expected to look after your families, provide them with food, healthcare and shelter,” he said.

Dr Gata said it was unfortunate that many Zesa employees were living in company houses which left their families without houses of their own when they leave the company or die.

“You find that an employee of Zesa endures for decades, people who work in power utilities world over die working.

It is only when they change employment that they realise they do not own houses they have been living in for years,” he said.

Dr Gata said it was his wish and dream for Zesa to value its employees who were providing a very essential service.

“As a company we should assist you to have your own houses as opposed to company accommodation. I pledge on behalf of our board, management and Government that we are going to succeed here no matter the challenges,” he said.

Dr Gata said he has been to Hwange, Bulawayo and Gweru so far where he has been meeting widows of former Zesa employees.

He said widows should be considered in the housing programme.

“We have a responsibility even to our widows and so don’t leave them out in these schemes because excluding them is cruelty,” said Dr Gata.

Greynut Investment manager, Mr Jameson Museke said the partnership between Zesa Holdings and his company will change the face of housing delivery in Gweru.

He said the scheme was tailor-made to suit the needs of Zesa employees.

“Each stand has a title deed and one can use it to apply for mortgage. We have opened roads, we are doing sewer and water reticulation. We have partial compliance certificate and this is a project that is on point.

“Seeing you come here Dr Gata, we are humbled and we are positive that we will have a Zesa employees unique residential area or community,” said Mr Museke.