Gugue, Luminous headline Iyasa Prove show

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

JAZZ songstress Gugue and rapper Luminous will be in the spotlight on Friday as they headline Iyasa’s “Promoting Virtual Engagement for Creative Resilience in Covid-19 (Prove)” programme.

The show that is being held in support of the African Culture Fund will profile Bulawayo artistes’ day-to-day endeavours before they take to the stage. It will be streamed live via the Iyasa digital media platforms every Friday at 7pm.

Last week, renowned poet and 2021 Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards Outstanding poet Desire Moyoxide and talented musician Ashleigh Manyakaidze opened the floor through engagements which made the audience know more of their zeal to take up arts.

Said Iyasa public relations officer Kudakwashe Takundwa: “We’re excited about the Friday show with Luminous and Gugue. We’re looking forward to seeing the energy from the two acts.

“We’re encouraging people to watch the shows and see how our city carries so much talent. We have brilliant artistes who need to be heard and seen.” – @mthabisi_mthire

