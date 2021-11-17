Killer T’s album launch lands him in Bulawayo

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

YOU cannot talk about Zimdancehall without mentioning Killer T. He is always part of the conversation and will on Saturday bring his Inzwai Kuchemawo Mambo tour to Bulawayo.

Lately, the City of Kings and Queens has been sprinkled with some Zimdancehall magic dust from Harare artistes.

Van Choga, Jah Signal and Jah Master have all visited the city for shows recently and the Zimdancehall wagon is not stopping.

Killer T will have DJ Fydale The Don and Mzoe 7 as supporting acts while DJ Rhaftoe, DJ Dosto and MC Khekhe will warm up the crowd up with some music at the show to be held at The Vista.

DJ Rhaftoe said he cannot wait to dazzle the crowd alongside the Zimdancehall Chairman at the weekend.

“With Killer T coming to town, people will enjoy themselves as he’s one of the respected cadres in the Zimdancehall fraternity. It might not be the first time for him to come here, but we always anticipate a great evening with him as his stage presence keeps the crowd on their feet,” said Rhaftoe. – @eMKlass_49