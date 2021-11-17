Killemol buoyant on Pogues Zim Hip Hop Awards nomination

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

YESTERDAY, the Pogues Zim Hip Hop Awards nominees were revealed and quite a number of Bulawayo artistes made it on the list.

One of those who made it is Emganwini duo, Killemol. The Ndakashatirwa Nhasi singers were nominated for the Best Group/Duo, a feat which they relished.

The group is made up of Rodney Mpofu aka Ngadlangadla and Obey Masihoro who is known as Obby Mwanakomana in the music circles.

Ngadlangadla told Chronicle Showbiz that the nomination was something huge for the duo.

“Well, it’s overwhelming to be recognised and appreciated nationally for your works. Killemol not only raps in native tongues but paints pictures of everyday life in Africa being the mirror of society and uniting different tribes through music, celebrating our differences and being proud of our roots while being hip hop at heart,” said Ngadlangadla.

Before the award ceremony takes place in Bulawayo on December 11, Killemol will perform at the Hip-Hop Culture Festival at the Aqua World Leisure Centre with other hip-hop artistes.

Other artistes from Bulawayo who are nominated include Luminous, AWA, Rockie Doub, Mlue Jay and Asaph just to name a few. – @eMKlass_49