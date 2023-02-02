Gwanda CPU committee to mobilise recourses to repair schools

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Matabeleland South Bureau Chief

THE Gwanda Civil Protection Unit Committee is mobilising resources to repair schools that have been damaged by rains in Gwanda District.

Three schools in the district; Matshiya Primary School, Sibona Primary and Kafusi Secondary School have been affected. Matshiya Primary School was the worst affected after classroom blocks were damaged leaving learners stranded.

Five tents have since been erected at the school to provide learning space for pupils. Three tents were provided by Unicef while two came from the CPU.

In an interview Gwanda Civil Protection Unit Committee chairperson, Mr Thulani Moyo said they have engaged stakeholders to assist in rehabilitating the affected schools. He said the Gwanda Share Ownership Trust, Gwanda Rural District Council and World Vision have pledged to repair the damaged blocks at Matshiya Primary School. He said the rehabilitation process was now at procurement stage.

“We have primary schools and homesteads that were damaged by rains during this rainy season. In the latest incident which occurred on Sunday the roof of a classroom block at Sibona (Primary School) was damaged by rains. Two homesteads were also affected. We have engaged the corporate world and other stakeholders in a bid to mobilise resources to repair damages and to assist affected families.”

“So far the most affected school is Matshiya (Primary School) where eight classes were damaged leaving learners in the open. The Gwanda RDC, Community Share Ownership Trust and World Vision have come in to repair the damaged classes. The process is at procurement stage and the works are expected to start soon. For now affected learners are using tents,” he said.

Mr Moyo said the district needed also resources to repair the other schools. He said families from affected homesteads needed food.

Acting Gwanda chief executive officer Mr Ranganai Sibanda said there was need for collective effort from stakeholders in Gwanda to repair damaged schools and assist affected families.

“As various stakeholders from Gwanda there is need for us to take a leading role in repairing our damaged infrastructure. We have to utilise the locally available resources and see how far they can take us. We also have to mobilise resources to help the affected villagers. We shouldn’t sit back and expect to get assistance elsewhere. The help can come but after we have done our part.”

“The state of learning infrastructure is important as it can affect the performance of learners. We would like to appeal to various stakeholders and partners to come in and assist in rehabilitating old schools,” he said.

@DubeMatutu