Gwanda girl makes Sables Ladies shortlist

COMING from a place where women’s rugby is unpopular, Zibusiso Maphosa (26) has defied the odds and climbed up the ladder as she was recently named to the Zimbabwe Sables Ladies training squad.

Maphosa – who serves as an inspiration to other girls – only took up rugby late last year and the results of her dedication and passion are already showing, less than six months after she first stepped into the rugby field.

She was named in the 35-member provisional squad that will be in the national women’s team camp following her impressive display during the trials that were held over the past weekend at Harare Sports Club.

During the trial matches, Maphosa was part of the ‘Possibles’ team that played against ‘Probables’ during the recently ended Nedbank Rugby Challenge. She was one of the nine players from Matabeleland who had made the cut for the selection games.

For her, being named in the Sables Ladies training squad is a dream come true and she is grateful to everyone who has been supporting her journey in rugby. Her passion for rugby drove her commitment to travelling to Bulawayo every weekend for games.

“I am just excited, words cannot express how I feel, I am really happy. There is not much rugby in Gwanda South and I had to travel far to Bulawayo using my money and I did that because I love sport. I am grateful to the person who made me join rugby in the first place, Tatenda Makasi and my father who have supported me all the way,” said Maphosa.

Makasi has been supporting the development and growth of rugby in Matabeleland South.

Maphosa fell in love with rugby when she made her first visit to Hartsfield Rugby Grounds in August last year and decided to try the sport. She first joined Highlanders Rugby Club before switching allegiance to Matabeleland Warriors. Fortunately for Maphosa, club matches are played on weekends and that gives her the chance to balance between her school work and rugby.

She said her dream is to have women’s rugby played in Gwanda as well to give a chance to as many girls as possible. She pleaded with sponsors to assist with introducing rugby in her hometown.

“Hopefully one day there will be a women’s rugby team from Gwanda South. The girl child there has not been given that many chances so I hope that women’s rugby is introduced in Gwanda South and also at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Polytechnic where I learn,” she said.

Apart from rugby, Maphosa also plays football and is part of the J M Nkomo Polytechnic team that is set to compete at the 2024 Technical Education Sports Association of Zimbabwe (Tesaz) Games in Masvingo.

She also encouraged other aspiring female rugby players from Gwanda and other towns not to give up on their dreams as the sky is the limit.

Official communication on when the national team training commences is yet to be advised.

Sables Ladies Training Squad:

Vimbai Dehwa, Tinotenda Mugari, Jacqueline Mupudzi, Audrey Manase, Zibusiso Maphosa, Angela Makoni, Tyra Kumbula, Gabriella Chawatama, Rutendo Morosi, Mercy Runesu, Nosta Binton, Tanaka Mutaramutswa, Ericka Mack, Tadiwanashe Chendambuya, Caroline Malenga, Rumbidzai Chigumbu, Kudzai Wasili, Ruvarashe Muzanechita, Ropafadzo Muzanechita, Mary Muziwemuno, Pauline Sianga, Delight Mukomondo, Chiwoniso Mabika, Trish Moko, Cleopatra Kadimu, Robyn Mhembere, Ruvimbo Mudyanadzo, Rufaro Tagarira, Natasha Kapwanya, Sicelumusa Nyoni, Mary Migire, Tendai Garapo, Kudzanai Chirinda, Paidamoyo Gwenzi, Tarren Monodaani. – @brandon_malvin