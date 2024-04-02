Pensioners queue to renew life certificates

Eliah Saushoma, Online Writer

PENSIONERS countrywide are queuing outside the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) offices to renew their life certificates, a vital step to ensure the continuation of their monthly pay-outs.

The annual exercise is not just a bureaucratic formality; it is a safeguard against fraudulent claims and the existence of so-called ghost pensioners. NSSA, responsible for managing the country’s pension scheme, implemented this process to diligently verify the eligibility of recipients and protect the integrity of the system.

In Bulawayo, there are long queues as the pensioners await to be assisted.