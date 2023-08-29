Gwanda ZRP gun for championship

Nkosilathi Sibanda, Online Reporter

ZIFA Matabeleland South Division Two outfit, Gwanda ZRP FC want to win all their remaining matches as they look forward promotion to the Central Region League.

After 10 games played in the league so far, the police side leads the standings, with 25 points, having won eight games, drawn one and lost one in the campaign.

The second half of the league will commence on September 9, where the police side will face fifth placed Super Strikers.

Both teams have a huge following in the mining town of Gwanda and the derby is one that is expected to be a crowd puller.

Although the league is on a short break, Gwanda ZRP FC’s fine run of form has excited head coach Morris Chiwara, who revealed he has assembled a team that will go to lengths to clinch the championship and go to Division One.

“We were on season’s break, as the league had made way for the Harmonised Elections. The team was out of action since the Defence Forces Day. We have since resumed training in preparation for the second round.

“Our team leads and we have made our intentions clear that we would want to win all the remaining games. The goal is to get promotion and possibly move up to Division One as we eye the golden prize of reaching the grand stages of the game in the foreseeable future,” said Chiwara.

He said they were going to use the break to beef their squad.

“Just like all teams in the league, we will also try to beef up our squad as well. We plan to make some additions. We anticipate a very good and interesting second half of the season. We are starting our games in the second half against our noisy neighbours Super Strikers FC. This is a derby and a game to watch as they seek revenge after we defeated them 1-0 in the first round. All that we wish for as we prepare, is that supporters desist from violence and be mature enough to accept the outcome of the games,” said.

In preparation for the second half, we have planned to play a friendly match against Zifa Southern Region Division One top side, Talen Vision FC.

“We are likely to have a friendly match at our home ground against Southern Region Division One Team Talen Vision, to wrap up our preparations for the second round. We expect the new additions to add value to the team and give us results. We are ready for the second round,” said Chiwara.

While the police side’s coach is confident to carry on the winning path, he, however remains cautious of the pressure that will come from second placed West FC who are on 21 points.

Even Mawabeni and West Academy at third and fourth position could give the log leaders a competitive run.