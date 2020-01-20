Hamilton not yet ready to retire from Formula 1

Red Bull principal, Christian Horner, is eager to see how experienced campaigner, Lewis Hamilton, will deal with the “young wave” of Formula 1 talent coming through.

The Mercedes man stormed his way to a sixth World Championship in 2019, putting him just one shy of Michael Schumacher’s record seven championships.

But in 2019 we also saw the emergence of Charles Leclerc at Ferrari, while for the first time, Red Bull’s Max Verstappen showed the kind of mentality required for him to become a World Champion one day.

And Horner is really looking forward to the battle to come between these two generations.

Horner is quoted by Motorsport.com: “Every now and again, you get a wave coming along and I think we’ve got that at the moment. So I think especially exciting is the Max/Leclerc dynamic, how that’s going to play out over future years, how Lewis can still go toe to toe with those guys.

“Because there’s life in him yet as well and I think he’s keen to gauge himself against the young wave that’s coming through.

“I think for F1 it’s fantastic to have the dynamics of the young guys, the challengers, coming through and some of the older guys that are the old dogs that know all the tricks.” — Wheels24.