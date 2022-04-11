Handful of people attend Byo Dope Party

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

Unlike most shows that are characterised by pushing and shoving at entrance points, the Dope Party that was headlined by Focalistic and Winky D at BAC Leisure on Sunday was a different case as a handful of people attended the event.

The chilly weather conditions experienced on the day could have led to this but generally, organisers were to blame as well as they dragged the programme.

The headline acts came to the City of Kings and Queens with one mindset of mesmerising the revellers and mesmerise they did.

At about 10PM, it was clear that the show was not going to attract as many people. Kicking off proceedings was the boy from emaDonkini ePumula, Boy Nino who showed the versatility of the hip-hop genre. On the decks was DJ Eugy who had at one point, lured people to the area of dance with Amapiano hits. He united with DJ Nospa aka DJ Wembinga.

Fast-rising songstress Tina, Fab G UmshanakaGogo, Ma9Nine, Mzoe 7 and Master Zhoe like always, saved the day as local acts. King 98 was also one artiste who was happy to be part of the lineup and it was evidenced by his energy of dances on and off stage.

Entumbane’s finest, South Africa-based chanter Buffalo Souljah delivered a polished act. Introducing the Gafa President, Buffalo paid homage to his homeboys and girls from the city.

The “Gafa President”, Winky D did not disappoint. However, technical glitches led to the energetic performance being disrupted, but the determination in the all-black clad Rasta covered this.

Sandra Ndebele accompanied by her top-drawer showcase girls clad in the national dress fabric left people jovial with their dances.

When Focalistic took to the stage, the ladies could not hide their excitement as they sang along to his hit singles. His dance moves were on point and showed how he recently earned a Europe trip where he put up a top-drawer performance.

After all is said and done, the show was a highlight of how show promoters need to hold their shows early and the ever-growing need to lower entrance fees. – @mthabisi_mthire