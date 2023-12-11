Heart Stadium officially opened

President Mnangagwa kicks a ball during the official opening of the mega-dollar Heart Stadium in Waterfalls, Harare while Prophet Magaya and other officials look on

Harare Bureau

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has saluted the work done by Prophet Walter Magaya on the mega-dollar Heart Stadium, which was officially opened amid glitz and glamour in Waterfalls yesterday.

The 5000-seater expandable venue has several unique features including corporate booths, “dug-in” dugouts and a suspended pitch.

And President Mnangagwa was charmed.

“I didn’t know that we have such a nice place here in Waterfalls.

“Magaya has a great mind and that is very encouraging,” said President Mnangagwa. “That means we have people here in Zimbabwe, who always fulfil our philosophy; “Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo”.

“I must highlight that, when Prophet Magaya came to see me at State House to invite me to open this facility, I asked him twice to check if what I was seeing in the pictures was really on the ground. Having toured the infrastructure, I am truly impressed. Well done, you did a great job, therefore, I extend my hearty congratulations to the Founder of Prophetic, Healing and Deliverance Ministries, Prophet Walter Magaya, together with the congregants of the Church for completing this impressive facility.

“Hence, through this facility, the Prophetic, Healing and Deliverance Ministries, which started in 2012 with only 45 worshippers, has appropriately started blending aspects of spiritual and physical needs for communities.”

President Mnangagwa challenged other individuals and corporates to take up opportunities in the development of sport and sporting infrastructure.

“In this particular instance, sports development must never be the responsibility of the central Government alone. I further challenge more of our citizens, sportspersons and private sector players to take up opportunities in the sector towards developing modern sporting facilities.

“It is praiseworthy that this stadium was constructed in keeping with the international best practices”.

The first brick of the stadium was laid on August 15 and exactly two months down the line, it is complete with its commissioning initially scheduled for November 5 to rank amongst the fastest venues to be built in Zimbabwe.

The stadium was built in conformity with the required CAF standards and there are plans to expand it to a 10000-seater by February next year, according to Magaya.

“I am humbled to see this stadium being commissioned by President Mnangagwa,” said Magaya.

“This is a project that I started with passion. It is not a ground for my own use or for use by Yadah Stars.

“It is for this country and football. I love this game with all my heart hence developments such as this.

“I know Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum Stars are going to represent the country in the African club competitions next year.

“These are our teams and we can’t have them play their home matches away from home.

“We will expand this stadium to a 10 000-seater by February next year and we hope to host the national teams.”