HEATH Streak is no more

The former Zimbabwe Cricket all-rounder died in the early hours at the family’s Enthokozweni Farm in Inyathi.

He was 49.

His father Denis confirmed the news a few minutes ago.

“Heath had not been well for a while. For almost six months he was battling cancer. He died in the early hours at about 0100 hours,” said Denis.

No funeral arrangements as yet.

Heath is regarded as one of the best cricketers to emerge from Zimbabwe and was respected within the cricket world for his bowling and batting.

He was good at football and rugby too.