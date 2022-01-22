Help at last for homeless granny

Gogo Mavis Zulu (left) receives some of the donated items from Redcliff Municipality officials led by Mayor Clayton Masiyatsva (in blue shirt)

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

THE Civil Protection Unit (CPU) and well-wishers have come to the rescue of a Redcliff elderly woman who was left homeless after her house was gutted by fire following a gas explosion.

Gogo Mavis Zulu (74) of Rutendo, together with her four grandchildren who are all ophans, are lucky to be alive after the house they were living in was gutted by fire that was triggered by a gas leak as one of her grandchildren was cooking.

The fire also destroyed Gogo Zulu’s house rendering the family homeless.

The CPU and community members came to rescue of the family.

Donations came from Government, community and church members among others.

One neighbour has since offered the family accommodation whilst the house is being repaired.

The CPU handed over an assortment of groceries worth Z$35 000 which included basic food items like cooking oil, soap, mealie meal, flour amongst others.

Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo also donated goods valued at US$200.

Zanu-PF also donated blankets and mobilised second hand clothing for the family.

Redcliff Municipality also handed over groceries and cement to facilitate the refurbishment of the house.

Another donation of two bales of clothes came from Redcliff Lions Club while Reverend Pardon Chingowo of the United Baptist Church of Zimbabwe (UBCZ) donated groceries and blankets.

Rev Chingowo who offered the family temporary shelter, also mobilised some donations from the community which he handed over to the family.

In an interview after officially handing over the donation, Acting Kwekwe CPU Chairperson, Mr Clemence Muduma applauded the community for coming to the rescue of Gogo Zulu.

“The response by the community was overwhelming as they responded positively.

I want to applaud the community for being united and coming to the rescue of the elderly woman,” he said.

Mr Muduma who is also the Acting District Development Coordinator said Gogo Zulu has since moved from the church after she was offered accommodation by a neighbour.

“There is a neighbour who offered her a two roomed apartment which she is currently using together with her family.

We had sought alternative accommodation a bit far from her house but she seems to have an emotional attachment with her house and she does not want to go far from it,” he said.

He said plans are underway for Gogo Zulu to undergo counselling as she seems haunted by the fire incident.

He said they had since requested for funding from the national CPU for funds to refurbish her house.

In a recent interview with Chronicle, Gogo Zulu fought back tears as she narrated what transpired.

“The children managed to escape and all of them are safe, no one was hurt.

I tried to get back to get documents for the children for it was not easy for me to acquire them since their parents are late.

So, in my mind, their birth certificates were in my mind but I don’t know who pulled me back amongst those who attended the scene,” she said.

“My grandchildren know that I don’t want gas to be used since most of the time I use firewood for cooking.

But since it was late and it was raining, I had to let them use the gas, little did I know it was going to lead to disaster.”