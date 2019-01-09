Highlanders conduct trials for ladies teams

Descent Dube, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS will conduct trials for their ladies and junior age group teams at the Highlanders Sports Club on Saturday in a bid to beef up their squads ahead of the start of the 2019 season.

Aspiring players are advised to bring their training gear and the trials will start at 9am.

Highlanders Royals coordinator Sibekiwe Ndlovu said the trials are open to every girl child who has got what it takes to be a professional footballer and should be aged between 12 and 23.

“We’re inviting players for trials in a quest to beef up our squad and promoting women’s football.

“Our next season target is to be in the top two considering we finished on number four last season despite the fact that we lost quite a number of players to Hearts of Oak,” said Ndlovu.

Highlanders women’s soccer team lost 10 first team players who switched to the Zimbabwe Women’s Soccer League (ZWSL) team with coach, Evans Netha.

“It is a matter of bringing experienced players to the fold.

“The message we can give to those who will come for trials is to focus and believe that this initiative is for empowering the girl child,” Ndlovu said.

She said women’s football has the potential to change the lives of many girls hence it should be taken seriously.

“I’m appealing to parents to assist in nurturing the talents of women footballers who can become professional players earning a living from football,” she said.

The club’s Under 14, 16 and 18 trials will be held at the same venue starting at 9am.

