Highlanders hunt for former players and backroom staff they owe money

HIGHLANDERS are seized with tracking former players in a bid to clear outstanding debts the club owes them.

Some of the former players the club is searching for turned out for Bosso more than a decade ago.

The list of former players and backroom staff the club owes has 71 names, among them Gilbert Banda, the last captain to lead Bosso to the league title in 2006, as well Chipo Tsodzo.

Highlanders were expecting to completely their legacy debt by paying off the last batch of its creditors on Tuesday, but they have failed to meet their self-imposed deadline, as they battle to track down their creditors.

Bosso followers led by South African-based member Nodumo Nyathi embarked on a debt clearance campaign in May to help the club extinguish its legacy debt, which stood at $862 868.

The three-month campaign raised a total of $825 950 plus US$1 736.

Club spokesperson Ronald Moyo said they were making progress in tracing some of the debtors.

“As you are aware, this is a legacy debt we are dealing with and some of the debtors have either changed numbers or have left the country. After receiving the final contributions from the campaign last week, the club had hoped to finalise clearance of the debt this week. Frantic efforts are being made to get hold of those we owe, but whose contacts are not available,” said Moyo.

The club has already paid some former players and coaches, and serviced its debt with institutions like NSSA through funds raised from the crowd-funding campaign.

Below is a full list of former players and backroom staff Highlanders owed:

Simon Munawa, Nkosana Ndebele, Reuben Tsengwa, Njabulo Nyoni, Nhlanhla Ndlovu, Emmett Ndlovu, Welcom Ndiweni, Honest Moyo, Ralph Matema, Philani Mabhena, Gift Lunga Lunga Gift Snr, Nhlanhla Dube, Julius Daudi, Brighton Choto, Richard Choruma, Gilbert Banda, Tapiwa Dhebhistard, Charles Dliwayo, Brighton Dube, Cleopas Dube, Warren Dube, Simbarashe Gate, Protasho Kabwe, Archford Katsande, Rahman Kutsanzira, Ryan Mabhena, Kudzanai Machazani, Lovemore Makwavarara, Arnott Malaba, Mthulisi Maphosa, Master Masitara, Prosper Matutu, Abraham Mbaiwa, Peter Moyo, Melod Mpofu, Mennard Mupera, Edmore Muzanenhamo, Graham Ncube, Lewis Ncube, Milton Ncube, Xolani Ncube, Artwell Ndebele, Nkosana Ndebele, Bhekinkosi Ndlovu, Mcantony Ndlovu, Sijabuliso Ndlovu, Trevor Ndlovu, Tendai Ngulube, Bopbby Nkomo, Vincent Nzombe, Snowden Phiri, Bongani Rabvu, Takunda Sadiki, Kudzanai Saunyama, Talbert Shumba, Dean Sibanda, Qinani Sibanda, Wellington Sibanda, Thembinkosi Simango, Obert Tafira, Obidiah Tarumbwa, Tinashe Ndlovu, Munyaradzi Tongai, Reuben Tsengwa, Arnold Tshuma, Bruce Tshuma, Chipo Tsodzo, Lovemore Unganai, Ozias Zibande, Douglas Zimbango, Michael Zulu.

