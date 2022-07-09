Highlanders promote 16-year-old to first team

The Chronicle

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Reporter

Highlanders have promoted the youngest player in the club’s history to the first team following the elevation of Prince Ndlovu on Friday at the age of 16 years, 170 days.

Young Ndlovu, plucked from the Bosso90 developmental side coached by Melusi Mabaleka Sibanda, is eight days younger than the mercurial Peter Ndlovu who broke into the first team at the age of 16 years, 178 days, 33 years ago.

Bosso took to their official social media sites to announce the promotion of the Mzilikazi High School learner, the same school that his surname sake, Peter was when he was promoted to the first team.

“The Club is pleased to announce the promotion of 16 year old Prince Ndlovu from the  Highlanders FC development side ,Bosso 90 to the main team. We’re proud of the  progress he’s made.

We wish him the best in this new challenge,” wrote the Bulawayo giants.

Ndlovu might make his first team debut on Sunday when Bosso collide with visiting Manica Diamonds at Barbourfields Stadium.

