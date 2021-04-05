Highlanders seek Covid-19 funds as Chicken Inn test today

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS are hunting for funds for Covid-19 tests and players’ medical examinations to begin training.

Bosso are among a few Premier Soccer League clubs yet to conduct the mandatory Covid-19 tests.

Bulawayo City and Bulawayo Chiefs did their Covid-19 tests last week, with Chicken Inn set to do theirs today.

Sources within Bosso told Chronicle Sport that lack of funds had delayed the start of Highlanders’ preparations for the football season.

Highlanders chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube sent a message to supporters’ chapters appealing for assistance.

“For the past few years we have progressively seen many of you within the various chapters, WhatsApp groups and other platforms becoming increasingly involved with harnessing resources for the club via pre-season camp groceries, junior kits, pre-season fuel and in some cases food preparation for the first team in the main when they have double training sessions.

“Our season preparations will commence in the next week initially with Covid-19 tests for the whole squad, technical team and support staff, mandatory player medicals.

“We will be in a bit of a rush to get all this done in a few days particularly as we anticipate official invitation to participate in the Independence Day Trophy.

“We are appealing to you for your normal committed support and assistance which has been cultivated over the past years.

“This pre-season is particularly difficult because of the Covid-19 environment in which we have been operating for over a year now and your support is absolutely critical and will be appreciated.

“As soon as the holidays are over we will be sending communication to chapters via e-mail and Whatsapp for your consideration,” wrote Dube in a message that has been circulating on Highlanders’ social media groups.

According to the PSL, Covid-19 tests have to be done at east 48 hours prior to commencement of training and thereafter every 14 days.

Players and officials that test positive for Covid-19 will be required to isolate as per Government guidelines.

The PSL encouraged clubs to find resources to get their players, officials and staff tested for Covid-19 for them to start training in earnest, as they will stick to proposed competitions kick-off dates.

The PSL has proposed that competitions kick-off on the weekend of May 15-16 and conducting Covid-19 tests is the first step.

Zifa had promised to fund Covid-19 tests, but the PSL said clubs that have the capacity to conduct the tests can apply to the league for the green light.

Highlanders spokesperson Ronald Moyo said: “We’ll be conducting Covid-19 tests soon after the holiday. I can’t say the exact date, but once we do Covid-19 tests plus medical tests as per requirements, then we’ll start training.”

Meanwhile, Chicken Inn secretary-general Tawengwa Hara said his club will conduct Covid-19 tests today.

“The coach has worked on his programme and tests will be done on Easter Monday,” Hara said. – @ZililoR