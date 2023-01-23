Hockey Association of Zimbabwe receives sponsorship

Brandon Moyo,Sports Reporter

THE Hockey Association of Zimbabwe (HAZ) have received sponsorship support from Heads and Hooves Butchery and Absolute Sports as they prepare for the 2023 Under-21 Junior Africa Cup.

Head and Hooves donated equipment to the team while Absolute Sports chipped in with discounts on some of the needed team gear.

At the start of the month, both teams (men and women) held a training camp in Harare where they played against different clubs from the capital. The men’s team played four matches and topped their group with six points while their female counterparts were also outstanding in their pool with 10 points from four games.

The men’s side played against Sagittus and Hippo teams whilst their female counterparts went up against Triangular Select and Chelsea Drifters.

The Junior Africa Cup is due to be played in March in Egypt and will serve as a direct qualifier for the 2023 Junior World Cup, with the winner and runner-up qualifying. Both teams are made up of 18 members after they were cut down from the 36 who had made the provisional squad a couple of months back. On the men’s side, there are eight reserve players whilst the women’s team has seven.

Prior to the announcement of the final squads, there was an itinerary camp that was held in Harare during the week of December 13 to 16. – @brandon_malvin