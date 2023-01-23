Mphokos, Prof Welshman Ncube’s legal wrangle takes a new twist

Brandon Moyo, Online Court Reporter

FORMER Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko’s son, Siqokoqela has approached the Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) seeking its intervention in the matter in which the Mphokos are accusing Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) interim vice president, Professor Welshman Ncube of theft of trust funds.

The Mphokos are accusing the opposition leader of squandering part of the US$2,9 million they got as shares from Choppies Enterprises after they were bought out of the company.

In the matter filed at the Bulawayo High Court under HC 2906/19, the Mphokos want an order directing Prof Ncube to pay them about US$1,5 million being the outstanding balance of the money they received as shares from Choppies including a five percent interest calculated from January 16, 2019, to the date of full payment.

Prof Ncube of Mathonsi Ncube Law Chambers represented the Mphokos before they ditched him for Mr. Zibusiso Ncube of Ncube and Partners

In a new twist to the legal wrangle, Siqokoqela wrote to LSZ appealing to the regulatory body of lawyers in the country to compel Prof Ncube to produce bank statements from his law firm with reference to funds he received under a trust from Choppies Enterprises on their behalf.

In his letter dated 17 January 2023, Siqokoqela said Prof Ncube, by virtue of being an office of the law, breached the trust of the attorney and client in violation of the ethics of the legal profession.

Siqokoqela said Prof Ncube confirmed to him that he received on his behalf, the full amount from Choppies Enterprises.

Upon request, he (Prof Ncube) only paid me US$280 000 of my 25,5 percent shares from the amount transferred to Mathonsi Ncube Law Chambers trust account,” he stated in his letter.

Siqokoqela said as per the agreement, Prof Ncube was supposed to get US$100 000 for his legal services.

“Despite demand, Welshman Ncube has failed, neglected, and refused to pay me. I have also taken this matter to the High Court in Bulawayo and the matter under case number HC2906/19 is awaiting trial,” he said.

“I am appealing to the Law Society of Zimbabwe to compel Welshman Ncube to produce bank statements with reference to the funds under a trust from Choppies Enterprises on my behalf in terms of the laws of the country.”|Siqokoqela said at the time of receiving US$2, 9 million from Choppies Enterprise, Prof Ncube was their family lawyer between January and February 2019 before they had a fallout.

“At all material times, I was a 25,5 percent shareholder in Nanavac Investments trading as Choppies Zimbabwe. The amount of money received by Ncube in trust involved a transaction where I was pressured to dispose of my shares in exchange for the withdrawal of fake criminal charges against me and my wife,” he said.