How far are you willing to go for fashion?

Yoliswa Dube-Moyo

I WAS dropping off a cousin who intended to catch a bus to Harare the other day. It was early in the morning and quite chilly. She hadn’t made an early booking so she went into the offices to check if there were still seats available.

I wasn’t about to get out of the car because I had just got out of my bed, into a pair of jeans and straight into the car. So unlike me but it was rather early and I would delay her, she said. Anyway, I was sitting in the car and wondering what was taking her so long. I got caught up with my social media accounts which have recently become distant cousins.

When I was done, I wasn’t really in the mood for anything else and just as I was starting to get a little agitated by the wait, this girl came and stood right in front of my car.

I guess she also wanted to catch the bus and already had her ticket ready. I was sitting in the car freezing with my sweater and Chucks on and here she was in a short Tutu skirt. I couldn’t believe it.

She looked cute to be honest but the outfit would probably have worked better on a warmer day. She wore this little black and white checkered skirt of hers with a pair of black ankle boots, a black top and a little black jacket over it. I know it’s rude to stare but I couldn’t help it. Was it because she hoped it would get warmer later in the day or she just really wanted to wear that particular outfit. She looked trendy BUT I bet she couldn’t feel her frozen fingers and toes.

I sat there thinking about how people, ladies especially, sometimes, if not most times, have no limits as far as fashion is concerned. Of course no one is keeping a register and checking who’s wearing what, but I think nothing beats being weather and setting appropriate.

There are some unwritten rules about fashion.

You just need to know that you can’t wear jeans and flip flops to a wedding or shorts and a T-shirt to church. Just like brown shoes are worn with brown belts and crop tops are good for flat tummied girls.

You really can’t be strutting around in leggings at work neither can an African makoti visit the in-laws in a pair of pants.

This girl reminded me of what my mum likes to call OTZ (othand’ izinto). When I was “young, wild and free”, I would see girls in bum shorts (in the middle of winter) out whining for a guy in sneakers and a sweater.

Why would anyone want to put themselves through so much trouble? Because some American celebrity has popularised a particular trend, it doesn’t mean it’s okay for you to follow it on the streets of Bulawayo. You’re not Beyonce neither are you dropping off from a 2019 Aston Martin Vantage.

It’s okay to let some trends pass you by. It’s even better to learn what works for your body and when it is appropriate to dress a particular way.

Feedback from last week’s “Just make it work”

Hie Yoliswa. To tell the truth, I’ve been a fan of your articles since I was 13 and I’m glad that you’re back. Congratulations on your baby. May God bless you and your family. I’m now 21 and a first year university student at MSU Zvishavane. Please advise me on how I should dress – there are slay queens and so forth there. – +263785870***

Such a beautiful article, welcome to mummyhood dear. – Kudzie

Awesome read Khaya’s Mum. – Millie

Two and a half years later, I still can’t wear heels for a full day. Yummy mummies deserve respect. – Doreen

Thank you, I can come out of hiding now! – Dalitso

λ Until next week, flaunt your pattern and style and don’t forget to catch up with me on Twitter handle @Yolisswa or drop me a WhatsApp message on +263 774 492 700.