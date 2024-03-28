How Umnikazi Wempuphu blends humour and harmony for social change

Sipepisiwe Moyo

SHAUN Fusire, widely recognised as ‘Umnikazi Wempuphu’ on social media is a man of many talents; he’s not only a content creator but also a comedian, musician, actor, and co-founder of Gallivanters Travel Agency.

Since his debut in the entertainment scene in 2017, Shaun has been a source of joy across Bulawayo with his comedic talent. He is an artist who skilfully employs his creative abilities for self-expression.

“I realised that as Umnikazi Wempuphu I can post anything and air out my views on any burning issue, something I am not able to do and succeed as Shaun as people would judge me but as an artist I can address any issue be it issues affecting the youth or the elderly in society, that is the reason I ventured into the art industry,” he said

Umnikazi Wempuphu has graced various venues with his performances, and his single “Kungcono” earned him accolades, securing the third spot on Khulumani FM’s Top 100. The track was also featured in his performance at last year’s BAA Awards. He further mentioned that his comedic flair is a staple whenever he takes on the role of master of ceremonies at events.

“I think I am one of the most complete MCs around as I can dance, I can sing, I can do comedy, I can do a lot of things and there is no dull moment when I am present, I am able to perform for any audience as long as there are no drugs involved, I have performed in church events, corporate events, NGOs, or any other event I prefer performing for sober people as there is always an important message in my music or comedy,” he narrated.

Nevertheless, he acknowledged facing certain challenges within the industry, particularly when his views are occasionally misunderstood by others.

“Some of the things we say as artists can be used against us by people as there is always that someone who does not really like you. Another challenge in the industry is that we work on a zero budget and that demotivates most of us especially if one does not have money, as we have to fund our projects from scratch up to marketing stage, also lack of support not only in show attendance but just to have people around you reposting your content.

“Also, we encounter cyber bullying on social media especially as an upcoming artist, I experienced that when I got nominated for an award also lack of information was a major challenge but it is now better as there have been workshops which are very educative and beneficial to us as artists,” he narrated.

Shaun regards the affection he receives from his audience as one of his most significant accomplishments, noting that earning people’s love is no small feat. His nomination for the BAA awards proved to be a pivotal moment, leading to collaborations with numerous companies and contributing to his financial success. He advises fellow artists to maintain discipline and safeguard their brand’s integrity.

”Let us try to limit the number of sexual partners as we are the most vulnerable group as artists, also we should avoid substance abuse even when you take alcohol have a limit so as to protect yourself from violence and risk of contracting HIV through unprotected sex. Also to the youth, if given a chance let us go to school or if you are not academically gifted let us engage ourselves in money generating projects, so as to stay free from mental health problems.”