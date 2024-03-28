Jonah Nyoni to launch fourth book

Sipepisiwe Moyo, [email protected]

On 5 April, the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) tea room will host the launch of “A Call to Leadership Agility”, the latest book by author Jonah Nyoni.

At 42 years old, Nyoni has been a prolific writer for over a decade, with this being his fourth published work. His literary journey has taken him across the globe, with book tours in Europe, Asia, and various African nations.

“A Call to Leadership Agility” is the culmination of Nyoni’s extensive interviews with industry and leadership experts, who offer practical solutions and share their wisdom gained from experience. As a corporate leadership trainer and an executive certified coach,

Nyoni has identified critical gaps in organisational leadership that his book aims to address. The publication is not just a reflection of his expertise but also a guide for leaders seeking to navigate the complexities of modern business with agility and foresight.

“The question is; what makes leaders fail and others win, that question is the premise of the whole book, as such I interviewed winning leaders so that the world can glean into the everyday realities and qualities of a great leader.

“Leadership agility is important because it allows leaders to adapt to ever-changing environments and circumstances and we talk of change brought by the internet, AI and neo-pandemics. Leaders who are agile are able to make decisions quickly but also thoughtfully and take effective action in the face of change. They are also able to build and sustain trust with others, which is essential for effective leadership,” he said.

The author went on to state that agility is a critical skill for any leader who wants to be successful in today’s fast paced and dynamic world

“Without agility, leaders risk being left behind and unable to meet the demands of their role, so leaders have to be constantly eyeing the next bounce of the ball,” he said.