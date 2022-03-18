Huge relief as Gambo Clinic starts receiving patients

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Chronicle Reporter

GAMBO Clinic in Bulilima District has started receiving patients, a development which has brought huge relief to community members who had to walk up to 20 kilometres to reach the nearest health facility.

The clinic which is earmarked to be a state-of-the-art health facility is expected to also house a dental and eye unit and theatre in addition to its regular services.

The project which was a community initiative started in 2015. Villagers struggled to mobilise adequate resources and Bulilima Rural District Council authorities engaged the German Rotary Club which invested in the project.

The Germany Rotarians invested US$66 000 towards building the clinic and buying equipment. The clinic which is located in Ward 5 opened to the public on Wednesday.

Mr Decent Tshuma from Gambo Village said access to health services has been difficult as they had to walk 20 kilometres in order to reach Matjinge Clinic, at a neighbouring ward.

“We have been waiting for this development for a very long time. Our village didn’t have a clinic and as a result we had to walk 20 kilometres to get to Matjinge Clinic. This has been a huge burden for us and at times we would forego visiting the hospital just to avoid the distance.

“Having a clinic in our village has brought a lot of relief for us and we hope that we will get all the services we need.

The clinic opened yesterday (Wednesday) and I’m one of the first people to walk in there, although I wasn’t going for medical assistance,” he said.

Ms Sihle Dube who is a project committee member said it was always their desire to build the clinic as a community but they did not have the resources. She said when the project began villagers made contributions but their progress was slow.

She said intervention from the Germany Rotary Club had brought huge relief to the villagers.

Bulilima East MP Cde Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu said the existence of Gambo Clinic will change the face of the health sector in the district.

Cde Ndlovu who is also the Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry said the district did not have a district hospital and Gambo Clinic will help to cover the gap.

“Gambo Clinic has started serving patients and this is just the start of great things to follow. The plan is for the facility to be turned into a state-of-the-art clinic which will provide specialist services.

“The first phase has been completed and the second phase which will start soon will see setting up of a dental and eye unit. The clinic will also house a theatre,” he said.

“President Mnangagwa has said no one should be left behind and seeing a project which is in the remote areas attract foreign investors is a huge development. Bulilima doesn’t have a district hospital and once complete Gambo Clinic will cover the gap. Health care services in the province will improve and we will see a reduction in avoidable diseases because the service is now within the reach of people.”

He said the clinic was yet to be opened officially.

Cde Ndlovu said there were 10 other clinics which were under construction in his constituency and five were set to be operational by year end.

Matabeleland South Provincial Medical Director, Dr Rudo Chikodzore said the Gambo Clinic has a catchment of about 6 500 people. She said outstanding works include electrifying the clinic and securing a back-up power system.

She said the clinic will go a long way in improving health care service in the district.

“The clinic services Gambo, Sinotsi, Goba, Mangarame, part of Makumbi and some villages in Tsholotsho. For now, it is offering maternal and child care services, HIV services and treatment of the general public. Villagers will no longer have to travel long distances to access health facilities,” she said.

Gwanda Rural District Chief Executive Officer, Mr John Brown Ncube said they were approached by the Gambo community who indicated that they wanted to start a clinic project.

“The community came up with the initiative of building the clinic. At first, they were mobilising resources but they didn’t have the capacity. Council then engaged the German Rotarians who agreed to invest in the project. They contributed US$66 000,” he said. – @DubeMatutu.