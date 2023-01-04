HUNTED! – Bosso, Gamecocks raid Chiefs’ camp

Ricky Zililo and Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporters

FOOTBALL giants Highlanders are reportedly angling at pouncing on Bulawayo Chiefs’ kraal by luring star trio of attacking midfielders Mthokozisi Msebe and Arthur Musiyiwa as well as defender Malvin Mkolo.

At the same time, Chicken Inn are closing in on the signatures of their former striker Obriel Chirinda and Bulawayo City defender Mpumelelo Bhebhe, coach Joey Antipas has confirmed.

The trio being targeted by Highlanders were some of the consistent performers for Amakhosi Amahle in the 2021/22 season, with Musiyiwa (27) scoring a priceless goal as they beat Herentals 1-0 to lift the Chibuku Super Cup.

Msebe, who turns 23 years next month had a great season for Bulawayo Chiefs who had their best finish since winning promotion in 2018, ending seventh on the table.

He shrugged off an early season injury to become a regular starter, bringing positive influence as a playmaker to inspire Chiefs.

Impeccable sources told Chronicle Sport that Bosso coach Baltemar Brito is an admirer of Mkolo (26), who can play as a central defender or right back and wants him in his squad. Mkolo tried his luck at Highlanders in 2015 but then Bosso coach Bongani Mafu felt that he was not good enough to play for Amahlolanyama.

The source added that Highlanders are closely following developments at Chiefs, where a majority of players are reportedly unsettled and want out of the club that has had financial challenges. Chiefs have not paid salaries for months, which gives the footballers just cause to terminate their contracts in terms of Fifa statutes.

“Players talk and from reports circulating, most players want out of Bulawayo Chiefs citing breach of contract. They allege they’re owed salaries ranging between three and four months.

“Highlanders are closely monitoring the situation at Bulawayo Chiefs, with the hope of pouncing on the trio of Mkolo, Msebe and Diego (Musiyiwa) for free,” said the source.

It is the second time that Highlanders are attempting to get Mkolo to their camp, having made an unsuccessful attempt in 2020 when they wanted the captain, goalkeeper David Bizabani and striker Farau Matare.

Bulawayo Chiefs managed to hold on to Mkolo, Bizabani and Matare having put a US$30 000 tag on each player.

According to those in the know, of the three players targeted by Highlanders, only Musiyiwa is out of contract, with Mkolo and Msebe still contractually tied to Chiefs.

“They can have Diego (Musiyiwa) but Mkolo and Msebe have running contracts and if Bosso want their services, they have to engage Bulawayo Chiefs.

“There have been talks about players wanting out citing breach in contract but that’s a delicate matter, which both the players and Bulawayo Chiefs know there are technicalities that might need to be navigated past before parting ways. The major technicality is on contracts,” said the source.

With Bukhosi “Zakhu” Sibanda being the only reported player to have exited Bosso, the Bulawayo giants are likely to release more players to accommodate their targets.

Contacted for comment about the club’s targets, Highlanders communications and marketing officer Nozibelo Maphosa said she will be in a better position to comment when she returns to the office from the festive holidays.

Bulawayo Chiefs secretary Dumisani Mantula-Sibanda said: “Our club will never stand in the way of any player moving out as long as proper procedures are followed. So far, we haven’t had any official enquiries for the services of players in our books.”

Antipas has indicated that things are on track with Chirinda and Bhebhe coming to the Gamecocks.

“With Chirinda and Bhebhe things are looking promising. We have a target of four players that we must bring in and we will be fine. We will see how things go as pre-season progresses but there won’t be much movement from our end,” said Antipas.

Antipas has not wasted time in shaping his team for the 2023 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League after he signed the skillful Calum English Brown from Whawha on a two-year deal. For Chirinda, a move back to Chicken Inn will be more like a return back home.

Chirinda played a key role in winning Bantu Rovers the Southern Region Division One Soccer League title in 2016, as they were promoted into the top flight the following season.

Four months into the Premiership season in 2017, Chirinda was on the move, going to Cape Umoya, a First Division side in South Africa.

However, he lasted about five months before returning home to join Chicken Inn in 2018. He later left to join Bulawayo Chiefs who are facing financial constraints before the start of last season.

The 21-year-old Bhebhe who made his PSL debut as a 16-year-old while turning out for Bantu Rovers in 2017 is one of the players who were obviously likely to stay in the topflight even after the sinking Bulawayo City.

Given his performances for Amakhosi last season it is easy to acknowledge the physical qualities that Bhebhe will bring to the Chicken Inn backline that also has Vincent Moyo and Itai Mabunu.