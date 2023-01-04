Cde Phil finally gets RoilBAA gong

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Correspondent

THEY say the third time is the charm, but for radio personality, event director, and actor Cde Phil (born Philip Moyo), number four is special.

This comes in the wake of his bagging of a maiden Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) accolade last month after three failed attempts.

The Khulumani FM personality faced stiff competition from Skyz Metro FM’s Mjox and Breeze FM’s SharksNova and came up trumps.

He told Chronicle Showbiz that his crowning moment was delayed, not denied.

“This award has been a long wait as this was my fourth nomination. I’m excited about it and would like to thank God, my family, Khulumani FM, fans, and everyone who supports the brand. This award is not for me, but for the listeners who take their time to listen to my shows each and every day,” Cde Phil said.

Reflecting on the just-ended year, he said: “last year, I saw the hand of God as I got to achieve a lot of my set objectives. I hope that 2023 will be an awesome year as I’m looking forward to doing a lot of things.”

Last year, Cde Phil was involved in a lot of television productions including Stich in Time, Foul Play, Usendo on 3ktv, and ZBC’s Ama Beats – a musical programme that supports local music. He also introduced a show named, “I Dated A Psycho” to address mental health and psychological challenges in relationships.

The sixth installment of the awards that was held at the Large City Hall saw Msiz’Kay, The Signal crew and MJ Sings emerge as the biggest winners as they walked away with more than one gong each. Msiz’Kay walked away with a fully-serviced residential stand for winning the People’s Choice Award, the pinnacle of all the accolades that were up for grabs at the award ceremony. — @eMKlass_49