Imiklomelo KaDakamela awards celebrate music, culture

Leonard Ncube in Nkayi

The two-day Imiklomelo KaDakamela Awards held in Nkayi over the weekend were a musical extravaganza, with various artistes treating thousands of attendees to live performances at Dakamela Primary School.

This year’s edition marked an improvement from the previous year, boasting a diverse line-up of music genres and a notable increase in attendance, with over 5 000 enthusiastic individuals braving the scorching heat to join the festivities.

Drawing participants from Chief Dakamela’s domain and surrounding chiefdoms, the two-day event, which kicked off on Friday, attracted a wide array of stakeholders, including companies, organisations, community leaders, traditional authorities, Local Government officials, and Members of Parliament.

Despite some artistes missing from the line-up, those present delivered captivating performances, energising the crowd and illuminating Nkayi, affectionately known as “komnyam’ubambile”.

From traditional imbube to contemporary Amapiano, and even poetry, the musical offerings catered to diverse tastes.

Renowned praise poet Albert Nyathi, alongside his protégé Obert Dube, enraptured the audience with their iconic pieces, with Nyathi evoking nostalgia with classics like My Daughter and My Son.

Their contributions to the cultural landscape earned them well-deserved recognition, with Nyathi honoured by Chief Dakamela for his role in preserving heritage and nurturing young talent, and Dube lauded for his philanthropic endeavours.

Notable performances came from groups such as Ilima Records, Vutha Bucilo BeAfrica, Sasa Group, Izinkanyamba, Crazy Masters, The Rising Stars, and individual artistes like Collen Moyo. Even Dakamela Primary School and Mzilikazi Primary School showcased their talents, with the latter’s Ndebele isitshikitsha dance adding a traditional flair to the proceedings, in line with the event’s cultural preservation objectives.

In between performances, attendees took to the dance floor as DJs spun regional rhumba tunes, adding an extra layer of excitement to the festivities.

Closing the event was local sensation Sikhosana Buhlungu, known for his hit Dlala Ntethe, although some dignitaries missed his performance due to early departure.