Hwange FC “suspend” Bongani Mafu and Try Ncube

Online Writer

STRUGGLING Hwange FC have reportedly suspended coaches Bongani Mafu and Try Ncube over a string of poor results.

Sources within the club said an official statement will be issued soon.

Hwange lost to Gweru side, Sheasham one nil on Saturday at Bata Stadium and are on position 11 on the log with 24 points out of 21 games. The coal mining town team has won six, drawn six and lost nine and are on minus three on goal difference. Hwange has scored 17 goals while leaking 20 and are two points from the relegation zone.

WEEK 21 RESULTS

Sunday

Caps United 0-0 Black Rhinos

Highlanders 0-2 Chicken Inn

Triangle 1-0 ZPC Kariba

Saturday

Bulawayo Chiefs 1-1 FC Platinum

Cranborne Bullets 0-1 Dynamos

Herentals 2-1 Ngezi Platinum

Manica Diamonds 2-0 Green Fuel

Sheasham 1-0 Hwange

Simba Bhora 1-1 Yadah

Latest Standings