  Today Tue, 05 Sep 2023

Hwange FC “suspend” Bongani Mafu and Try Ncube

Hwange FC “suspend” Bongani Mafu and Try Ncube Hwange Technical team compromising of Head Coach Nation Dube (partly obscured), Technical manager Bongani Mafu (center) and assistant coach Try Ncube (left) (Picture by Nkosizile Ndlovu)

STRUGGLING Hwange FC have reportedly suspended coaches Bongani Mafu and Try Ncube over a string of poor results.

Sources within the club said an official statement will be issued soon.

Hwange lost to Gweru side, Sheasham one nil on Saturday at Bata Stadium and are on position 11 on the log with 24 points out of 21 games. The coal mining town team has won six, drawn six and lost nine and are on minus three on goal difference. Hwange has scored 17 goals while leaking 20 and are two points from the relegation zone.

 

 

WEEK 21 RESULTS

            Sunday

Caps United                  0-0 Black Rhinos

Highlanders                  0-2 Chicken Inn

Triangle                        1-0 ZPC Kariba

            Saturday

     Bulawayo Chiefs            1-1 FC Platinum

 Cranborne Bullets         0-1 Dynamos

          Herentals                      2-1 Ngezi Platinum

      Manica Diamonds         2-0 Green Fuel

Sheasham                     1-0 Hwange

Simba Bhora                 1-1 Yadah

Latest Standings

 

Club P W D L F A PTS GD
HIGHLANDERS 21 11 8 2 16 8 41 8
MANICA DIAMONDS 21 11 6 4 28 12 39 16
NGEZI PLATINUM 21 11 6 4 27 15 39 12
DYNAMOS 21 9 9 3 25 8 36 17
CHICKEN INN 21 9 8 4 21 14 35 7
HERENTALS COLLEGE 21 8 8 5 24 20 32 4
FC PLATINUM 21 8 7 6 21 18 31 3
CAPS UNITED 21 6 8 7 18 16 26 2
GREEN FUEL 21 7 5 9 17 20 26 -3
BULAWAYO CHIEFS 21 6 7 8 24 24 25 0
HWANGE 21 6 6 9 17 20 24 -3
ZPC KARIBA 21 6 6 9 13 24 24 -11
TRIANGLE 21 4 11 6 14 22 23 -8
SHEASHAM 21 4 11 6 10 20 23 -10
SIMBA BHORA 21 4 10 7 15 17 22 -2
YADAH 21 6 3 12 16 29 21 -13
CRANBORNE BULLETS 21 4 6 11 11 19 18 -8
BLACK RHINOS 21 3 7 11 11 22 16 -11

