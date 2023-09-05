Hwange FC “suspend” Bongani Mafu and Try Ncube
STRUGGLING Hwange FC have reportedly suspended coaches Bongani Mafu and Try Ncube over a string of poor results.
Sources within the club said an official statement will be issued soon.
Hwange lost to Gweru side, Sheasham one nil on Saturday at Bata Stadium and are on position 11 on the log with 24 points out of 21 games. The coal mining town team has won six, drawn six and lost nine and are on minus three on goal difference. Hwange has scored 17 goals while leaking 20 and are two points from the relegation zone.
WEEK 21 RESULTS
Sunday
Caps United 0-0 Black Rhinos
Highlanders 0-2 Chicken Inn
Triangle 1-0 ZPC Kariba
Saturday
Bulawayo Chiefs 1-1 FC Platinum
Cranborne Bullets 0-1 Dynamos
Herentals 2-1 Ngezi Platinum
Manica Diamonds 2-0 Green Fuel
Sheasham 1-0 Hwange
Simba Bhora 1-1 Yadah
Latest Standings
|Club
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|PTS
|GD
|HIGHLANDERS
|21
|11
|8
|2
|16
|8
|41
|8
|MANICA DIAMONDS
|21
|11
|6
|4
|28
|12
|39
|16
|NGEZI PLATINUM
|21
|11
|6
|4
|27
|15
|39
|12
|DYNAMOS
|21
|9
|9
|3
|25
|8
|36
|17
|CHICKEN INN
|21
|9
|8
|4
|21
|14
|35
|7
|HERENTALS COLLEGE
|21
|8
|8
|5
|24
|20
|32
|4
|FC PLATINUM
|21
|8
|7
|6
|21
|18
|31
|3
|CAPS UNITED
|21
|6
|8
|7
|18
|16
|26
|2
|GREEN FUEL
|21
|7
|5
|9
|17
|20
|26
|-3
|BULAWAYO CHIEFS
|21
|6
|7
|8
|24
|24
|25
|0
|HWANGE
|21
|6
|6
|9
|17
|20
|24
|-3
|ZPC KARIBA
|21
|6
|6
|9
|13
|24
|24
|-11
|TRIANGLE
|21
|4
|11
|6
|14
|22
|23
|-8
|SHEASHAM
|21
|4
|11
|6
|10
|20
|23
|-10
|SIMBA BHORA
|21
|4
|10
|7
|15
|17
|22
|-2
|YADAH
|21
|6
|3
|12
|16
|29
|21
|-13
|CRANBORNE BULLETS
|21
|4
|6
|11
|11
|19
|18
|-8
|BLACK RHINOS
|21
|3
|7
|11
|11
|22
|16
|-11
