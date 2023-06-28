Hwange Local Board reads riot act on billboards

Sikhumbuzo Moyo

HWANGE Local Board has expressed serious concerns over mushrooming of illegal billboards, signposts and directional signage on council roads and has since issued a two-week ultimatum for the removal of the signposts.

In a public notice issued by the local authority’s acting town secretary, Mr Paulos Mabhurani, early this week the board said the practice violates its 2023 advertising by-laws which explicitly state that no one shall erect or place an advertisement on a building, land or public place without paying the advertisement fees prescribed by council.

“Hwange Local Board has noted with concern the mushrooming of illegal billboards, signposts and directional signage on Council Road verges.

“… In this regard, you are hereby advised to ensure that all your billboards, signage and related installations are fully paid for or they are removed within 14 working days from the date of this notice,” reads the notice.

The board said the notice also applies to all illegal signage on council street lights and street furniture and non-compliance to the instruction will result in council removing the illegal signage.

“Please be advised that council will charge for the removal costs incurred to the affected entities,” said Mr Mabhurani.

