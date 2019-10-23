Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE prestigious Hwange Open Golf Tournament returns this weekend with over 100 amateur golfers from across the country expected to take to the greens in the two-day event.

A medals’ competition format will be used for this year’s event.

Unlike in previous years, professional golfers will not be part of the field, as the organisers continue to return the tournament to its initial make up.

“The golf course has been work in progress by the Colliery Company’s Estates and Engineering Departments so as to have it return to its premier and internationally accepted standards when professional golfers battle out next year. Last year the tournament was postponed as the Colliery redirected focus towards production activities which have since given birth to the organisation’s net profit posting captured in the organisation’s half-year financial performance results,” said Hwange Colliery Company’s corporate affairs manager Rugare Dhobhie.

She said a wide array of prizes will be given away courtesy of various sponsors and suppliers as well as Hwange Colliery Company.