Hwange residents sue companies discharging effluent into Deka River

Land degradation near Empumalanga Sewer Treatment plant in Hwange where illegal brick moulders poach clay soil to make bricks. The piece of land is set aside for housing while part of it leads to Kalope river which connects to the sewer plant and now exposes life downstream to danger

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

HWANGE residents have sought legal recourse against some companies releasing effluent into Deka River and illegal brick moulders accused of causing land degradation in the coal mining town.

This follows claims by villagers in Makwa and Mashala areas that some have experienced rotten teeth, swollen stomachs, death of aquatic life and livestock, stunted growth of crops and vegetation after using polluted water from the Deka River.

Residents also complained about land degradation around Don Bosco Technical College, Truck Stop and Empumalanga where some people are reportedly haphazardly digging clay soil for illegal brick moulding.

Greater Whange Residents Trust co-ordinator Mr Fidelis Chima said they had approached the Zimbabwe Environmental Law Association (Zela) following complaints from members of the community.

Zela has since written to the Environmental Management Agency (Ema) demanding answers.

“We have been favoured with instructions to act for and on behalf of Greater Whange Residents Association and it is at whose instance we address you. Our client is a registered community-based organisation that represents the interests of its members in Hwange area. “It has been advised by its members in Mashala and Makwa that they are suffering due to the high levels of water pollution in the Deka River. The members are of the view that the water pollution is a result of effluent discharged into the river by various mining companies which are not being put to task. Among our client’s members and other members of the community, are several cases of rotting teeth, swollen stomachs, death of aquatic life and livestock, stunted growth of crops,” said Zela executive director Mr Mutuso Dhliwayo in a letter to Ema.

Mr Dhliwayo said communities have a right to an environment that is not harmful to health and well-being, and clean water as enshrined in Sections 73 and 76 of the Constitution.

He also noted in a separate letter, illegal brick moulding activities around Don Bosco Technical College, Truck Stop and Empumalanga, saying the net effect of the activities is causing serious threat of land degradation thereby affecting the ecosystem.

“Our instruction therefore is to demand that whether as a regulator you are aware of the water pollution in the Deka River and mining companies polluting same, whether the agency has taken any course of action regarding the water pollution. Whether you are aware of the brick moulding and if any licences have been issued to regularise the activities or actions taken so far.

“Further advice if there have been any protection orders, convictions or pending court cases relating to the matter(s) and we request that you furnish us with such information,” read a letter.

Ema Matabeleland North provincial manager Mrs Chipo Mpofu-Zuze confirmed receiving the letters but could not comment saying the matter was now in Zela’s hands.

Contacted for comment, Mr Richard Ncube, one of Zela lawyers said no company or individual had been summoned by Zela so far as they want to gather information prior to taking action.

“At this stage what we want is information especially on what Ema has done to redress the situation and which companies are responsible for polluting Deka River, then we will take way forward based on the response and we may litigate on behalf of the community.

“People have a right to live in a clean environment hence we are trying to help the community to vindicate their rights. It’s mainly an issue of saying whoever is responsible for the pollution must be accountable,” said Mr Ncube.

He said periodic water samples taken from the river by various independent assessors will be used to detect the extent of pollution and companies responsible.

Mr Ncube said as the regulator, Ema should have the responsibility to protect the environment and ensure that brick moulders are licensed and the land is reclaimed. — @ncubeleon