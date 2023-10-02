Hwange to build on Bosso win

Fungai Muderere,[email protected]

HWANGE FC head coach Nation Dube has reckoned they are going to build on their win against Highlanders when they meet Bulawayo Chiefs on Thursday in a midweek encounter that will be played at Luveve Stadium.

Chipangano are coming from a famous 1-0 win over struggling Bosso.

“It was a good win for us. We are coming from a good win against former champions Highlanders. We are still seeking to ease our relegation worries. We hope for a good result against Bulawayo Chiefs,” said Dube.

Hwange made a return to the country’s elite football league this year after a long absence.

In the mid week encounter the coal miners will meet an in-form Amakhosi Amahle.

Chiefs are coming from identical 2-1 wins against Dynamos and Yadah Stars FC.-@FungaiMuderere

