Hwange’s Shantani shines at Chibuku Road to Fame finals

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

HWANGE-based Afro-fusion musical group, Shantani did the province proud after making the top three of the 2022 Chibuku Road to Fame national competitions that were held at Glamis Stadium in Harare on Saturday.

Before leaving for Harare, the group promised to carry the province’s flag higher and bring a prize home, and they did just that after coming third.

Mashonaland West-based Afro-fusion and jazz contemporary outfit Grade 2D came out tops and second-placed The Grooves Band from the Midlands. Grade 2D pocketed US$15 000, while The Grooves got US$10 000 and Shantani was awarded US$7 000.

Assistant band leader of the eight-member Shantani group, Pharaoh Mudenda dedicated the achievement to the whole province. He said their prize money will go a long way in helping the group transform itself.

“As Shantani, we’re very happy about our performance. We were eagerly waiting for this like we said when we won the provincial finals in Victoria Falls. For our efforts, we managed to get US$7 000 which will help our group move forward and be at a better level,” Mudenda said.

He said they will work harder to achieve better results in the competition next time.

At the national finals, each province was represented by a single group. The event that was held at the Glamis Stadium did not just feature the competitors as well-known artistes who included Winky D, ExQ, Tocky Vibes, Mark Ngwazi, Baba Harare, Godfather Templeman, DJ Mbali and the 2019 Chibuku Road to Show Fame winners, Identity Band were also there to entertain crowds. – @ncubeleon