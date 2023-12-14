“I wanted to see if a gun kills” . . . as 13 year old shoots friend (15) dead

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

A 13-year-old told police that he wanted to see if the gun his 10-year-old friend gave him could kill someone as the reason he shot dead his 15-year-old friend.

The crime came to light after police investigations following reports that the 15-year-old had been struck in the eye by an unknown object which exploded after he threw it in the fire.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), police said the incident occurred on 11 November at a house in Chiedza Suburb, Chiredzi.

After an investigation by the police, it was reported the victim died after being shot by a 0.32 Revolver Taurus pistol in the head.

The suspect was given the pistol belonging to his friend‘s brother (18).

“Police in Karoi are investigating a case of murder which occurred on 11/11/23 at a house in Chiedza suburb. The case was initially reported to the police as a sudden death incident in which a male juvenile (15) died after being hit in the eye with an unknown object.”

“The object had allegedly exploded after it was thrown in the fire by the victim. Investigations by the Police revealed that the victim was shot by another male juvenile (13) on the head with a 0.32 Revolver Taurus pistol.”

“The suspect confessed to the Police that he wanted to find out if the firearm kills. The suspect was given the pistol by his friend, a male juvenile (10). The pistol belongs to Takudzwa Saini (18) who is the suspect’s friend’s elder brother (18),” reads the statement.