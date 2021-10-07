ICC appoint Langton Rusere to umpire in men’s T20 World

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN cricket umpire Langton Rusere continues to scale great heights after he was named among the 16 umpires for the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

The 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will take place in the United Arab Emirates and Oman from October 17 to November 14.

The ICC on Thursday named umpires and four match referees for the Round 1 and Super 12 stages of the tournament.

Selection of a 20-strong group effectively means that for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be neutral umpires for all matches of the 16-team tournament.

The officiating personnel for the semi-finals and final of the tournament will be named in due course.

Rusere is the first black Zimbabwean to umpire a Test match.

He stood in his first international match, a Twenty20 international between Zimbabwe and India, at Harare Sports Club on July 19, 2015.

Three months later, he made his one-day international (ODI) bow in a match between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on October 24, 2015.

He also officiated in the 2016 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in Bangladesh, the 2017 ICC Women’s World Cup in England as well as the 2018 ICC Women’s World T20 final between Australia and England at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua in November 2018.

Full list of match officials

Match Referees: David Boon, Jeff Crowe, Ranjan Madugalle, Javagal Srinath.

Match Referees: David Boon, Jeff Crowe, Ranjan Madugalle, Javagal Srinath.

Umpires: Chris Brown, Aleem Dar, Kumar Dharmasena, Marais Erasmus, Chris Gaffaney, Michael Gough, Adrian Holdstock, Richard Illingworth, Richard Kettleborough, Nitin Menon, Ahsan Raza, Paul Reiffel, Langton Rusere, Rod Tucker, Joel Wilson, Paul Wilson.