Ignatius Mkefekefe wins Poweride Safaris golf tournament

Leonard Ncube and Samantha Moyo, Chronicle Reporters

MORE than 90 players teed-off at a two-day golf tournament organised by Poweride Safaris at Elephant Hills Resort Golf Course in Victoria Falls over the weekend.

The tournament was organised as an initiative to promote sports tourism at a time when the tourism sector is slowly recovering from effects of Covid-19 pandemic.

Golfers were drawn from across the country and Ignatius Mkefekefe from Masvingo pocketed US$1 500 for winning the tournament while Thembelani Vundla walked away with US$1 200 for second position.

On third and 4th place were Brian Gondo and Liberty Gumisa who got US$900 each.

Other golfers who finished in top 50 also received complimentary prizes.

There were also other prizes such as deep freezers, deep fryers and golf bags.

Senior Victoria Falls pharmacist Elvis Zinyemba walked away with a golf bag for participating.

Poweride Safaris owner Thamsanqa Sikhosana said the tournament had lived to its expectation judging by the level of competition which was tough.

“The motive of this tournament was to promote tourism and golf in the country. People deserve to know the sport and these marvellous golfers also have to be known. We are excited by the level of competition exhibited here and unfortunately there has to be a single winner,” said Sikhosana.

Poweride Safaris chief executive Lillian Dube said it was an honour hosting such an event.

“This tournament is important to this tourism city as it brought numbers. We expect to make it bigger next year because many people now know about it. We are also grateful to the assistance of the host hotel for the facilities and a perfect course,” said Dube.

Participants had an opportunity to go on a cruise courtesy of the sponsors.

Victoria Falls mayor Councillor Somveli Dlamini said sport can contribute to the city’s development by in invested in.

@ncubeleon