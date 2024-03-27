Inaugural Beitbridge Film Expo promises sector growth

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

THE border town of Beitbridge recently played host to the debut Beitbridge Film Expo, a landmark event showcasing the burgeoning film industry in Matabeleland South province.

The pioneering event for the “rainbow province” provided an unprecedented platform for film industry professionals.

Themed “A World of Storytellers,” the expo commenced on Thursday and concluded on Saturday at the Beitbridge Hotel.

The Beitbridge Film Expo, the brainchild of arts collective Zwoluga Media, is spearheaded by Progress Moyo, Dumoluhle Dube, Sipho Khamanga, Farai Rwizi, and Prince “Dr Gasolo” Ncube.

The opening day featured an official inauguration and film screenings by various filmmakers. The expo’s mission is to furnish filmmakers with a venue to present their work while simultaneously imparting essential skills to aspiring filmmakers for crafting world-class films.

Screenings included “The Bridge” by Donzvo Entertainment, “My Maid, and My Best Friend by Classic Movies, “The Eye” by DownRains, “The Blink” by Vicqua Films, and ‘Sometimes in Life’ also by Classic Movies.

Distinguished guests graced the event, including Cossam Zulu, the cultural officer at the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture, Babongile Gora from Safe Haven, Percy Vela, the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe’s Matabeleland South provincial manager, and representatives from the Culture Fund of Zimbabwe.

Dube highlighted that a key objective of the expo was to promote the cessation of gender-based violence and child abuse.

“The event gave filmmakers It a platform to screen and market their works at the same time equipping them with the relevant skills to produce and market their works through workshops. The event went well as we saw an attendance of over 150 members. We would love to thank the Culture Fund and the European Union for this needed short in the arm to make this event success. We are inviting people to our next edition that will be held next year,” said Dube.

Zwoluga Media projects manager Moyo said the event brought together the showcase of various projects from players dotted around the province and beyond in the Matabeleland region.

“Beitbridge Film Expo is a film event that showcases and screens film talent primarily from Beitbridge and Matabeleland South Province as a whole. These include short films and feature films.

“Zwoluga Media is a media company that does film and theatre production. It also does photography and video filming. At the moment we have a skit web series titled “100 Plans #Omzala” that is running on our Facebook page “Zwoluga Media”,” said Moyo.

@mthabisi_mthire