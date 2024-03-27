Vuyo Brown releases EP on Good Friday

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

ACCLAIMED songstress Vuyo Brown is poised to unveil her eagerly awaited EP “Piece” on Good Friday, March 29, with pre-orders commencing from Monday.

This project heralds Vuyo Brown’s inaugural release for the year 2024. “Piece” transcends mere auditory pleasure, offering a holistic experience. It harmoniously blends three distinct genres – Afro Indie, Alternative, and Jazz – under the umbrella of contemporary Christian music.

Vuyo Brown has intimated that ‘Piece’ promises to be a genuine and reflective musical journey, designed to strike a chord with the listeners’ hearts and souls.

“It’s a piece of my rhythm and melody. A piece of my mind. A piece of my interpretation of heavenly sounds; my thoughts on what the world needs, and my prayer.

“The EP will be available for purchase at $5 a copy. Further details on how to purchase ‘Piece’ will be shared through Vuyo Brown’s social media platforms and official website,” said Vuyo Brown

Vuyo Brown’s EP is sponsored by Ilima Records. She is known for the inspiring anthem of hope “Thula Wazi” which topped charts and captivated audiences across the nation in 2020. It and continues to play regionally on channels like Trace and One Gospel.

Her last single “Vuyani”, released in April 2023, enjoys the same recognition in neighbouring countries and regional music channels such as MTV BASE.

