Man found with two rhino horns weighing 786 grams

Online Reporter

A BEITBRIDGE man (53) was allegedly found with two rhino horns, and looking for a potential buyer from South Africa.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said, “On 21 March 2024 the police received a tip-off to the effect that Lameck Shumba (53) together with his accomplices, Prosper Zengeya and Abelina Nangai who are still at large were in possession of a black rhinoceros’ horns and were looking for buyers, preferably from South Africa.”

Police acted on the tip-off and called the accused persons posing as potential buyers at Pagomba Sports Bar.

“Upon arrival at the meeting point, Shumba was accompanied by Prosper Zengeya to the police officers’ motor vehicle holding a blue plastic bag whilst Abelina Nangai remained in the accused’s motor vehicle. The Police signalled for backup and when the team arrived they managed to arrest Shumba and his two accomplices evaded arrest and abandoned their motor vehicle”, said the NPAZ

The NPAZ said, “The horns weighed 0.574kg and 0.212kg. Shumba was remanded in custody to 16 April 2024 for the commencement of trial.”