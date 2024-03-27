Man (50) jailed for raping mentally challenged neighbour

Online Reporter

A 50-YEAR-OLD man was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for raping a neighbour (15) who is mentally challenged.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said, “On 24 April 2022 the complainant was sent to the accused person’s home by her uncle to deliver a message. The complainant met the accused person along a footpath near a maize field as she was on her way back. He offered to buy her biscuits and she denied the offer. The accused person then held the complainant’s hand and dragged her to a nearby maize field where he raped her.”

Her aunt asked her what she was doing in the maize field after the incident.

NPAZ said, “She confided in her aunt about the rape, and the matter was reported to the police leading to the accused person’s arrest.”