Inaugural Magistrates conference kicks off in Victoria Falls

THE Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has for the first time convened a conference for all magistrates in the country to improve justice delivery.

More than 207 magistrates comprising of the Chief Magistrate, the Acting Deputy Chief Magistrate, four senior regional magistrates, 35 regional magistrates, 10 provincial magistrates in-charge of provinces, 73 provincial magistrates, 44 senior magistrates, 24 magistrates and 15 trainee magistrates are attending the three-day event that started on 30 March and ends on 2 April.

Chief magistrate Mrs Faith Mushure said JSC was committed to improving the welfare of members of the bench and has equipped service vehicles for almost all magistrates in the country.

“In the past week alone, we have received four Ford Ranger double cabs which we have coined ‘The Beast’ for our Regional Magistrates and 34 cars for our Provincial Magistrates.

“All our 89 minus one Provincial Magistrates now drive a vehicle allocated by the Judicial Service Commission and 12 of these were only appointed on Monday and by the time their appointment letters reached them, their cars were ready for collection,” said Mrs Mushure while addressing delegates this afternoon.

She said: “Just yesterday, 207 of our 233 Magistrates travelled from all over the country for the inaugural Magistrates National Conference. It is the first of its kind.”

The conference is being held under the theme: “Building a competent judiciary that inspires public confidence through improved quality of service.”

Mrs Mushure said the conference will come up with innovative solutions to assist in providing quality justice to all people.

She said objectives include building a competent judiciary that inspires public confidence through improved quality of service.

It aims to cultivate, promote and instil collegiality among judicial officers, provide a platform where magistrates can ventilate issues of mutual concern in their judicial deliverables, create and provide a de-briefing mechanism for magistrates, a platform where magistrates of different grades and or stations can meet, mingle, share experiences as well as create social capital towards the ultimate goal of improving judicial administration and strategic leadership in the magistracy.

This is in line with Section 165 of the Constitution which sets out principles guiding the judiciary.

Government expects the Judiciary, as the gate keepers of the administration of justice, the rule of law and constitutionalism, to take a prominent and leading role in promoting and enhancing access to justice for all.

Mrs Mushure said the conference is intended to be a conference of reflection to dissect pitfalls that stand in the way of the proper administration of justice, find ways and strategies to rethink the judicial system and to propose new approaches with a view to improve competency, jurisprudence and quality of service in the magistracy.

“This Conference presents an opportune moment for us to collectively make an introspective examination of our work as magistrates, and to find ways to build a competent judiciary that inspires public confidence through improved quality of service.

“The task for the next three days therefore is to take stock of the Magistrates’ Court’s operating system, to identify its strengths and weaknesses as well as find ways and means to consolidate its achievements, fill in the gaps, remedy weaknesses and correct failings. Admittedly, the work before us calls for rigorous and candid discussions. We therefore want you to communicate with us,” she said.

Mrs Mushure said the administration of justice depends on the undivided support of all stakeholders to succeed.

She reminded magistrates that they are the guardians of the law of the land and that the judicial authority they are privileged to exercise derives from the people of Zimbabwe who expect to see matters being disposed of expeditiously, efficiently and effectively.

Various key stakeholders including police, prosecuting, Law Society, development partners and other stakeholders, including the Namibia Judiciary represented by Deputy Chief Magistrate Ms Vanessa Stanley are