Independence celebrations return to White City Stadium

BULAWAYO’S Independence Day celebrations return to White City Stadium on 18 April following the city’s hosting of the national event at Barbourfields Stadium last year.

The commemorates independence from colonial rule on 18 April every year.

Bulawayo usually hosts Independence Day at White City Stadium but last year it was shifted to the Barbourfields Stadium as the city hosted for the first time the main Independence Day celebrations.

The commemorations have returned to their traditional home, a move which has excited residents from Iminyela, Njube, Mabutweni among other surrounding areas.

Some of the residents were seen today watching the country’s uniformed forces as they performed rehearsal drills ahead of the main event tomorrow.

The commemorations are being held under the theme: Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo,” as Government reaffirms that only Zimbabweans can develop the country.

The national Independence Day commemorations will be held in Mt Darwin, Mashonaland Central making it the first time for the commemorations to be held outside Harare and Bulawayo.

The shifting of the national events away from Harare and Bulawayo is symbolic to Government’s policy of decentralisation and devolution, whose thrust is to ensure that no place and no community is left behind in national development.

Already a programme has been released for tomorrow’s event where a drum majorettes’ procession will start at D Square led by the military while another will commence in Pelandaba at Mara Turn.

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube is expected to read President Mnangagwa’s speech at 11:25AM.

The event will be characterised by entertainment as well as a soccer match pitying Indlovu Iyanyathela and Arenel Football Club.

Both teams play in the southern region Division One Soccer League.

