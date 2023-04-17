Zimbabwe golfers to take part in All Africa Junior Golf Team Championship

Brandon Moyo

ZIMBABWE Junior golfers set to take part in the All-Africa Junior Golf Team Championship (AAJTC) have been drawn for the first day of the tournament which is taking place at Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa in Uganda.

The Zimbabwean team is made up of seven participants, four males as well as three females and will all participate in today’s first round of the prestigious championship.

Primrose Chikwaya will be the first of the youngsters to take to the course, where she has been grouped against Yasmina Driss from Tunisia and Anne Nsama from Zambia. Mariam Masiya, another Zimbabwean female golfer has been drawn with Margaret Kabwe from Zambia and Olivia De Labauve d’Arifat from Mauritius.

The next Zimbabwean to take to the course will be Kudzai Mandava who was drawn with Amilkar Bhana from South Africa and Aliabbas Hussein Kermalli from Tanzania. Brydon Amm was drawn against Michael Chuma from Zambia and Youssef Mansouri from Tunisia. Another Zimbabwean, Tanaka Chatora was drawn against Fabian Musonda from Zambia and Rayen El Golli from Tunisia.

Michael Wallace was drawn against Leonard Chibwe from Zambia and Mehdi Ben Youssef from Tunisia while fellow countryman, Vincent Chindambazina was drawn with Joseph Phiri from Zambia, Dhruv Patadia from Tanzania and Jaden Deltel from South Africa.

Teams took part in a practice session yesterday. – @brandon_malvin