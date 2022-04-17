Independence fireworks to light up Bulawayo tonight

Innocent Kurira, Chronicle Reporter

A fireworks display has been lined up for this evening at the Tower Block Municipal Building as festivities to celebrate the country’s 42nd Independence Celebrations continue.

The Bulawayo Metropolitan Province is hosting this year’s national celebrations.

This is in line with the Second Republic’s drive towards promotion of unity, devolution and decentralisation.

The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has announced that the fireworks display will be to celebrate the 42nd Independence Day and will commence at midnight.

Bulawayo Town Clerk Christopher Dube gave some key notes for the members of the public who reside in the Central Business District, Suburbs and Khumalo.

“Members of the surrounding areas are advised to keep pets indoors during the fireworks display. They should close windows and curtains to muffle the sound of the fireworks.

“Members of the public should create a quiet space where your pets can feel in control. Take your pet for a walk before dusk ahead of the fireworks display so as to help your pet relax and feel more tired,” said Dube.

