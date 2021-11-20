Independent probe for female refs harassment

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE allegations of sexual harassment of female referees by members of the Zimbabwe Referees Committee are now subject to an independent investigation from law enforcement agencies, the Sports and Recreation Commission has revealed.

While the SRC did not get into detail on the identity of the investigating department, Chronicle Sport understands Interpol is involved as authorities try to get to the bottom of the matter which traumatised young and upcoming female referees while Zifa chose to do nothing about it.

It has also emerged that the supreme sports body never changed its charge sheet which led to the Tuesday suspension of the Zifa executive committee over a number of charges including sheer insubordination after the association ignored a July 3, 2019 SRC letter demanding a detailed explanation on how government funds were used before, during and after the 2019 Afcon finals in Egypt.

There has been talk that the SRC had changed its charges after a letter to Zifa with different contents from a media statement released on Tuesday leaked on Wednesday. The letter was also copied to Caf and Fifa.

“We make reference to our letter dated 3rd July, 2019, a copy of which is appended hereto for your ease of reference.

The letter was written to Zifa in terms of Section 30(i)(c) of the Sports and Recreation Commission Act, alleging, on a prima facie basis, incompetence on the part of Zifa. The grounds for the allegations were stated. Zifa was asked to respond to these allegations in order that SRC formulate its position in relation to these allegations.

“More than two years after the request was made, no such response has been forthcoming at all. Rather, Zifa has gone on to accumulate several other controversies, to which it has denied SRC explicit response to the same.

The SRC, during its Board meeting of the 15th instant, determined and resolved that Zifa has conducted itself in a manner which is contrary to the national interest, in that it has failed, inter alia, to:-

1. Detail all funds received by it from Government and members of the public during the period 16th December, 2018 to 30th June, 2019;

2. Detail all funds disbursed to ALL members of its Board during the same period and the purposes for each such disbursement to the member concerned;

3. Provide information regarding the source of funding for the charter of an aeroplane to Cairo for its ‘members’ and supporters of the Warriors; and 4. Provide information regarding the costs of the charter and total cost of accommodation paid by Zifa in respect of the charter passengers taking into account that the Warriors had outstanding emoluments due to them,” read the letter from the acting director general Sebastian Garikai.

SRC marketing manager and spokesperson Eltah Nengomasha said no charges have been reviewed and their position, as stated in the media statement, still stood.

“The media statement covered cumulative Zifa transgressions to date including those transgressions that had not been answered to by Zifa despite having been served with a section 30 notice on 3rd July 2019.

“That notice, and the unanswered allegations therein, forms the basis for the suspension of the Zifa board. The allegations of sexual harassment of female referees, also ignored by Zifa, are now subject to an independent investigation from law enforcement,” she said.

Meanwhile, Fifa are closely following the developments with the world football motherbody telling Chronicle Sport that it will not be issuing any comprehensive comment at this stage.

“Fifa is closely monitoring this matter. Please understand we cannot comment further at this stage,” said Fifa in their emailed response following an inquiry on whether the action by the SRC could lead to a ban on Zimbabwe.